Dr. Baah-Nuako re-appointed as Chairman of Club Licensing Committee

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuako has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the Club Licensing Committee by the Executive Council.



He has been serving in this capacity since November 2019 and is an economist and sports journalist. Dr. Baah Nuako is currently employed as the General Manager of Sustainability at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).



Also, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, a legal practitioner, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Committee. Eric Donkor, a former captain of Asante Kotoko who also played for Windy Professionals and AshantiGold SC, has been included as a member of the Committee.



Other members of the Committee include Mike Bonsu, Mavis Amanor, Delali Senaye, and Jacob Yeboah. The Club Licensing Committee is responsible for scrutinizing the license applications of clubs to ensure their compliance with legal, administrative, financial, technical, medical, and security requirements as stipulated in the GFA Statutes and the GFA Club Licensing Regulations.



The Committee issues licenses to clubs only if they adhere to these regulations, enabling them to participate in GFA-sanctioned competitions.



Check the list of the committee below:



