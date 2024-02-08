Dr. Bawumia aims to train one million digital talents

Technology & Innovation of Thursday, 8 February 2024

In a groundbreaking announcement, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed his ambitious plan to train one million Ghanaian digital talents as part of his transformative Digital Ghana vision if elected as President.



During his first public address following his election as NPP flagbearer in Accra, Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision to build a Digital Ghana, applying technology to revolutionize key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and finance.



To realize this vision, he emphasized the need to build digital talents for the global digital revolution and proposed plans to train at least 200,000 youth annually in digital software skills. This initiative aims not only to create job opportunities within Ghana but also on the global stage.



Dr. Bawumia stated, “In collaboration with the private sector, we will aim to train at least 1,000,000 software developers in five years (200,000 per year). As software developers, they will have job opportunities worldwide.”



He also highlighted the importance of repositioning the education system towards STEM, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and vocational skills to align with the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



Addressing the mindset of Ghanaians, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the need for a mindset of possibilities, encouraging citizens to believe in their capabilities and overcome challenges. He cited the success of students from Mamfe Girls and Prempeh College in international robotic competitions as an example of Ghanaian excellence.



To instill a growth mindset in students, he announced plans to introduce a growth mindset curriculum aimed at developing critical skills such as problem-solving, risk-taking, opportunity spotting, and design thinking.



The event at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) saw the presence of prominent figures, including Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, and Chief of Staff Mrs. Osei Frema-Opare, among others.