Dr. Bawumia touts quality and importance of Nalerigu Sports Complex

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commended the architectural works conducted on the Nalerigu Sports Complex which was recently inaugurated in the North East Region.



He particularly expressed gratitude to the lead contractor of the project, Robert Coleman and his Wembley Sports Construction team for the edifice which will support sporting activity in the country, help unearth talents as well as support community events in the Northern Region.



Speaking with journalists after the inauguration ceremony in Nalerigu, Dr Bawumia who personally sponsored the construction of the sports complex described the facility as one of the best he has ever seen.



"I will like to thank God for making this possible today. I believe with God everything is possible," Dr. Bawumia said.



"I want to really thank Wembley Construction Limited, and Mr. Coleman here, who been the contractor on this project. I am very, very impressed. This is one of the best astro turfs I have visited in this country and I have visited a number of astro turfs."



"I'm very happy with the work and the facilities are first class. I hope we maintain them as such as we go forward. I'm a happy man today and I am very impressed with the work that has been done. I think that it will be a facility that will help Sports and particularly football in Nalerigu Gambaga and environments and I hope that they will use it fully to get it done," Dr. Bawumia added.



The Nalerigu Sports Complex has been named after the late Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Sheriga. It comes with a standard astro turf, changing rooms, a VIP stand, spectator washrooms, stands with 1,000 seats and offices.



The facility can be used for both sports activities and other community events.



