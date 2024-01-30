Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah appointed as Black Queens management committee chairperson

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Dr. Gifty Oware- Mensah, the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and owner of Women’s Premier League side Berry Ladies, has been endorsed as the Chairperson for the Management Committee of the Black Queens.



This is according to a statement released on the website of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Dr. Oware- Mensah is also an Executive Council Member of the GFA.



"The enterprising and dynamic football administrator with an unquantifiable level of experience in the football industry is serving on the Executive Council for the first time after grabbing the women’s football slot in the recently held elections," the statement read.



"Chairman of the Upper East Regional Football Association Alhaji Salifu Zida will serve as the Vice Chairman of the Committee," it added.