Dr. Ofosu-Asare expresses disappointment in preparation of Ghanaian athletes ahead of African Games 2023

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Executive Chairman of the 2023 African Games, voices disappointment in Ghana's athlete preparation for the recently concluded 13th All African Games in Accra, citing missed opportunities despite the country's impressive medal haul.



Ghana's contingent achieved a record-breaking feat with a total of sixty-eight (68) medals - nineteen (19) gold, twenty-nine (29) silver, and twenty (20) bronze - marking a significant milestone in the nation's sporting history.



In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Dr. Ofosu-Asare reflects on Ghana's potential for greater success, stressing the need for increased investment in athlete development to capitalize on future opportunities.



Expressing concerns about Ghana's preparedness as host, Dr. Ofosu-Asare emphasizes the importance of sustained investment in athletes' training and development to elevate performance levels and secure more victories.



While acknowledging the success of the newly constructed sports facilities, Dr. Ofosu-Asare highlights their significance in addressing infrastructural gaps and enhancing the country's sporting landscape.



Dr. Ofosu-Asare advocates for a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to manage key sporting facilities like the Borteyman Sports Complex and the University of Ghana Stadium, aiming for sustainable and self-sufficient operations to uphold the legacy of the Games.