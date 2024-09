Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: BBC

Britain's Jack Draper has advanced to the last 16 of the Japan Open after defeating Mattia Bellucci in straight sets.



The world number 20 secured a 6-4, 6-2 victory, marking his first win since his loss to Jannik Sinner in the US Open semi-finals earlier this month.



This win signifies a resurgence for the 22-year-old, who faced a tough time during the Davis Cup in Manchester, where he lost both of his singles matches.