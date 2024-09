Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: BBC

Britain's Jack Draper has pulled out of the Shanghai Masters due to an injury sustained at the Japan Open on Sunday.



During his quarter-final match against Ugo Humbert of France, Draper received treatment for an abdominal problem and eventually had to retire.



The 22-year-old was participating in his first ATP tournament since his semi-final appearance at the US Open earlier in September.