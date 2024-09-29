Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-final

Sports News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: BBC

British tennis player Jack Draper, currently ranked number one in the UK, has withdrawn from the Japan Open due to an injury sustained during the quarter-finals.



The 23-year-old athlete lost the opening set 7-5 and was behind 2-1 in the second set against Ugo Humbert of France in Tokyo.



Draper, who is ranked 20th in the world, requested a medical timeout early in the second set to address an issue with his abdominal region.



Despite his efforts to resume play, he ultimately decided to retire from the match.