'Draper running with the baton passed by Murray'

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: BBC

Jack Draper has been viewed as the likely heir to Andy Murray's legacy in British tennis for some time.



With Murray's recent retirement, it is fitting that Draper has achieved the most successful Grand Slam performance of his career in the first major tournament since.



The 22-year-old left-handed player has advanced to the quarter-finals of the US Open, marking the first time a British man has reached this level since his idol, Murray, did so in 2016.



The transition from Murray to Draper is now underway, and Draper is beginning to embrace this new role.