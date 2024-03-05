Dreams FC anticipates CAF Confederations Cup opponent draw

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC is gearing up to discover their opponent for the CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 12.



Making their debut in the CAF inter-club competition, the Ghana Premier League representatives made history by securing the top spot in Group C with an impressive 12 points, earning them a spot in the next stage of the tournament.



Under the leadership of Kaim Zito, the Still Believe squad secured four wins and suffered two defeats. They now find themselves alongside Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak as they move on to the round of 16.



The draw for the highly anticipated Round of 16 matches will be held at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, starting at 12:00GMT.



The teams in the quarterfinals are:



1. USM Alger (Algeria)



2. Zamalek (Egypt)



3. Dreams FC (Ghana)



4. RS Berkane (Morocco)



5. Modern Future (Egypt)



6. Abu Salem (Libya)



7. Rivers United (Nigeria)



8. Stade Malien (Mali)



Dreams FC will be hoping for a favourable draw as they aim to progress to the quarterfinals.