Dreams FC arrives in Egypt ahead of Zamalek showdown on Sunday

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC have arrived in Egypt in preparation for their CAF Confederation Cup semifinals first leg against Zamalek.



The team, consisting of players, technical staff, and management members, landed in Cairo on Friday.



They departed from Ghana on Thursday morning to acclimatize and refine their strategy for the upcoming intense battle on the continental stage. Dreams FC, the current Ghanaian FA Cup holders, aim to continue their impressive run in the competition and secure a spot in the finals.



This is their first-ever participation in a continental championship, and they have already made it to the last four after defeating Stade Malien in the quarterfinals.



The first leg will be hosted by Zamalek on Sunday, with the second leg taking place in Kumasi in two weeks' time.



Despite Sylvester Simba experiencing slight pains in his thigh, coach Karim Zito is confident about the fitness of his players for the crucial clash.