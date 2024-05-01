Dreams FC celebrates former player Issahaku on Leicester City's Premier League promotion

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC, the Ghanaian Premier League club, would like to extend their heartfelt congratulations to their former player, Fatawu Issahaku, for his pivotal role in Leicester City's promotion to the English Premier League.



Through their social media platforms, Dreams FC expressed their pride and admiration for the talented winger. They commended Issahaku's exceptional performance and the significant impact he made in Leicester City's successful campaign.



Dreams FC highlighted his dedication, hard work, and talent, which they believe have been crucial to the team's triumph.



They posted, "Congratulations on your outstanding performance and the impactful role you played in the qualification of Leicester back to the Premier League. Your dedication, hard work, and talent have truly shone through, and your contributions have been instrumental in the team's success. Wishing you continued success and many more achievements in the future!"



Issahaku, who was on loan from Sporting Lisbon, emerged as a key player in the team's successful campaign, earning praise for his exceptional contributions on the field.



He scored an impressive tally of six goals from the wing, including a remarkable hat-trick in Leicester's dominant 5-0 victory over Southampton.



Additionally, Issahaku's creative flair resulted in an astonishing 13 assists throughout the season, solidifying his status as one of Leicester's key playmakers.



Leicester City secured their promotion back to the Premier League when Leeds United suffered a 4-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers. According to Transfermarkt, Fatawu Issahaku's current market value stands at €7,000,000.