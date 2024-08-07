Dreams FC coach Karim Zito confirms John Antwi’s potential departure

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

In a recent interview, Karim Zito, the head coach of Dreams FC, indicated that experienced forward John Antwi is currently the subject of transfer discussions as the club prepares for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.



Zito revealed that Antwi has attracted several offers, suggesting a likely exit from the team.



Read full articleDreams FC's impressive run to the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup last season, is on the verge of leaving as the squad readies itself for the new season. The 32-year-old striker made a notable contribution, scoring six goals in only 12 matches during the tournament.



In a conversation with the well-known broadcaster Professor George Kuntu Blankson on Takoradi-based Skyy Power 93.5 FM, Zito shared his insights regarding Antwi's future and the club's strategies. "John Antwi has received numerous offers, and I genuinely wanted him to move on. I even engaged in some negotiations on his behalf," Zito stated.



With Antwi's potential exit approaching, Dreams FC is anticipated to look for a suitable replacement in the current transfer window.