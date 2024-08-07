You are here: HomeSports2024 08 07Article 1967609

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito confirms John Antwi’s potential departure

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Antwi John Antwi

In a recent interview, Karim Zito, the head coach of Dreams FC, indicated that experienced forward John Antwi is currently the subject of transfer discussions as the club prepares for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.

Zito revealed that Antwi has attracted several offers, suggesting a likely exit from the team.

Antwi, who played a crucial role in

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment