Dreams FC coach lauds GFA President for CAF Confederations Cup success

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has praised Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku for his pivotal role in the club's successful journey to the semifinals of the CAF Confederations Cup.



Despite initial reluctance from club directors, Okraku's belief in the team and decision to allow them to compete in the tournament proved crucial.



The Ghanaian FA Cup champions have exceeded expectations by reaching the semifinals of the Confederations Cup in their debut appearance. They achieved this feat by defeating Stade Malien, coming from behind to draw in Kumasi after a 2-1 win in Bamako.



Zito highlighted Okraku's unwavering support and belief in the squad, stating, "The directors didn't want us to, but the main man Kurt disagreed with them, and I'm sure we didn't disappoint him."



This decision has now made Dreams FC the first Ghanaian side to reach the semis of the CAF Confederation Cup since 2005.



Dreams FC's next challenge in the Confederations Cup is a tough one, as they will face Egyptian giants Zamalek in the semifinals. The first leg will take place in Egypt on April 21, 2024, with the return leg scheduled for Kumasi on April 28, 2024