Source: Footballghana

Dreams FC file protest against RTU for allegedly fielding unqualified players against them

Dreams FC has officially filed a protest against Real Tamale United (RTU) after their 8-1 victory in a Ghana Premier League game.

The protest, submitted to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), accuses RTU of fielding ineligible players.

Dreams FC had previously expressed their intention to contest the match to the officials, with the captain and team manager raising objections before the game started.

One of the main concerns is the inclusion of Lord Hilary Adabo, who was listed as an RTU scorer but denies any involvement and claims he did not travel with the team.

