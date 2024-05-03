Dreams FC has nullified perception that Ghana football is sinking- Bibiani Goldstars CEO

Sports News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Kwasi Adu, the Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Goldstars, has emphatically stated that Dreams FC's successful African campaign this season has disproven the widely held belief among football enthusiasts that Ghana football is declining.



Over the years, some Ghanaians have claimed that their growing interest in foreign football, at the expense of domestic football, is due to the lack of competitiveness in local leagues.



However, in an interview, Kwasi Adu confidently asserted that Dreams FC's performance in the CAF Confederation Cup this year is a clear indication that Ghana football is not sinking as believed.



He stated, "Even the smaller clubs are now equipped with the necessary resources to compete against the giants. Dreams FC has shattered the perception that Ghana football is declining. Prior to their African campaign, many football enthusiasts, and even the media, believed that they would simply be making up the numbers. However, Dreams FC has proven them wrong. Their performance in Africa this season should serve as evidence that our game is not sinking as believed."



The Still Believe lads defied all expectations by reaching the semifinals in their debut participation in the Confederation Cup campaign.



Dreams FC came close to making history, but their dreams were shattered after suffering a heavy defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday against Zamalek.



Having held the Egyptian powerhouse to a thrilling goalless draw in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium, the Ghana FA Cup holders entered the return leg with an advantage.



However, their hopes of reaching the finals were dashed as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat.