Dreams FC prepares for next season without poster boy Abdul Aziz Issah as player's departure is confirmed

Dreams Football Club will not have their star player, Abdul Aziz Issah, for the 2024/25 football season. Head coach Abdul Karim Zito has revealed that he is making preparations for the upcoming season without the talented teenager.

"I am diligently preparing for the new season. Currently, Abdul Aziz Issah, John Antwi, Egyir, Abdul Jalilu, McCarthy Ofori, and Agyenim Boateng

