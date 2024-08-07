Dreams FC prepares for next season without poster boy Abdul Aziz Issah as player's departure is confirmed

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Dreams Football Club will not have their star player, Abdul Aziz Issah, for the 2024/25 football season. Head coach Abdul Karim Zito has revealed that he is making preparations for the upcoming season without the talented teenager.



"I am diligently preparing for the new season. Currently, Abdul Aziz Issah, John Antwi, Egyir, Abdul Jalilu, McCarthy Ofori, and Agyenim Boateng



Read full articleare not included in my plans," Coach Zito stated during an interview with Skyy Power FM.



Abdul Aziz Issah was a key player for Dreams FC in the 2023/24 season, particularly excelling in the CAF Confederation Cup, where he scored several remarkable goals.



Reports suggest that the young talent is poised to join a prominent European club to advance his career, although the specific destination remains unconfirmed.