Sports News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC share spoils with Accra Lions after 1-1 draw

Accra Lions showed resilience on Sunday afternoon to hold Dreams FC to a 1-1 draw in the Ghana Premier League.

The Accra-based club today locked horns with Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Contesting for points in Round 16 of the 2023/24 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, both teams put up impressive performances in a bid to bag all three points.

In the first half, the two teams created good goal-scoring chances but neither side could find the back of the net.

Two minutes into the second half, talented Accra Lions attacker Abass Samari Salifu equalised with a fine finish to give his team the lead.

Despite taking control of the contest, it would not last as Dreams FC came in strong later in the game.

Courtesy of a strike from Abdul Aziz in the 62nd minute, Dreams FC fought to force the match to end in a 1-1 draw as both teams picked a point each at the end of the 90 minutes.

