Dreams FC step up preparations for second leg meeting with Zamalek

Sports News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC, the Ghanaian team, is currently getting ready for their upcoming match against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup.



As the reigning champions of the MTN FA Cup, Dreams FC has successfully made it to the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup.



In the first leg of the competition held in Egypt, Dreams FC managed to secure a goalless draw against Zamalek.



Since returning to their home country, the team has been diligently preparing for the reverse fixture. Today, under the guidance of coach Karim Zito, the Still Believe Boys conducted another training session in Kumasi.



During this session, the players were put through their paces and the coach worked on devising a game plan to overcome the formidable Egyptian giants.



