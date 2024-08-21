You are here: HomeSports2024 08 21Article 1972106

Dreams FC strengthens squad with the signing of midfielder Kelvin Ahiable

Dreams FC Enhances Roster with Acquisition of Midfielder Kelvin Ahiable
Ghana Premier League team Dreams Football Club has strengthened its roster by signing defensive midfielder Kelvin Ahiable.

Following a difficult previous season in which the club narrowly escaped relegation, Dreams FC is taking proactive steps to enhance its squad for the forthcoming season.



