Dreams FC to face Stade Malien in CAF Confederations Cup quarter-finals

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC has been drawn to face Stade Malien de Bamako, a prominent Malian club, in the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederations Cup.



Despite facing numerous challenges, Dreams FC managed to defy the odds and progress to the group stages, eventually securing their spot in the quarterfinals during their debut campaign in Africa.



As group winners, the Ghana FA Cup Champions accumulated an impressive 12 points out of 18 in the group games.



The draw for the quarterfinals took place at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, where Dreams FC was paired with their West African counterparts. As the top team in their group, Dreams FC will travel to Mali for the first leg of the quarterfinals, followed by hosting the second leg in Ghana.



The first leg is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at the Stade Mars 26 in Bamako. The second leg will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana, on Sunday, April 7, 2024.



Stade Malien, who have previously won the competition in 2009, will undoubtedly provide a tough challenge for Dreams FC.