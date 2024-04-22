Dreams FC touch down in Ghana after big draw against Zamalek in Egypt

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Dreams FC from Ghana have returned home after achieving a significant goalless draw against Zamalek from Egypt in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal.



The team, known as the Still Believe lads, displayed an exceptional performance to hold the five-time African champions to a scoreless draw at the Cairo International Stadium.



Dreams FC is now in Ghana, preparing for the upcoming match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi this Sunday.



Despite Zamalek having more ball possession and creating more opportunities, they only managed to take two shots on target in the first half, both of which were saved by Dreams' goalkeeper Solomon Agbesi.



In the second half, Zamalek dominated the game with 15 attempts, but only four were on target.



On the other hand, Dreams had three shots after the break, with one hitting the mark.



Agbesi's six saves were crucial in ensuring Dreams FC secured a draw in the first leg of the encounter against the continental giants.