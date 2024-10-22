You are here: HomeSports2024 10 22Article 1996826

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Drop all players who are unwilling to play, die for the nation – Coach Frimpong Manso urges Otto Addo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo Otto Addo

The head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Frimpong Manso, has expressed a strong opinion about the future of the Black Stars, advising head coach Otto Addo to exclude any players who do not demonstrate complete commitment to the national team.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Coach Frimpong Manso highlighted the importance of player dedication, particularly as the team faces the difficulties of the AFCON Qualifiers.

“With this squad (in AFCON QUALIFIERS), we should have qualified effortlessly without needing any mathematical assessments.”

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment