Dubois slams table and refuses to engage with rival Joshua

Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: BBC

Daniel Dubois expressed his mild frustration by slamming the table and chose not to interact with Anthony Joshua during a low-key news conference in London.



The two British heavyweights are set to face off in front of an expected record crowd of 96,000 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.



Dubois, who secured the interim IBF title in June, was promoted to world champion after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the title. "I must defend this world title," he stated.



"It's an important achievement, but I need to prove my worth by winning this match."