‘Dumsor’ contributed to our defeat – Aboubakar Ouattara

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Aboubakar Ouattara, the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, has attributed his team's loss in the recent match to a power outage that occurred the night before the game.



The Phobians were defeated 2-0 by Legon Cities in the 27th matchday of the Ghana Premier League in Dawu, with Albert Yeboah scoring two goals in the second half.



This defeat marks their fourth loss in the last five games, which has led to fans expressing their concerns about the team's performance.



Ouattara addressed the situation by explaining that off-field issues contributed to their poor performance on the game day.



During his post-match interview with StarTimes, the Ivorian coach stated, "These are the players I have. I don't have any other players elsewhere, so I have to work with them. Please be patient and listen to me."



He further mentioned, "Yesterday at the hotel, we had no electricity or water."



As a result of this defeat, Hearts have dropped to 11th position on the league table, following Asante Kotoko's victory over FC Samartex on Sunday afternoon.