Dutch-Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong set to depart Bayer Leverkusen

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bayer Leverkusen is currently facing a challenging situation with regards to their Dutch-Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong.



According to reports, Frimpong is on the verge of activating the exit clause in his contract, which could potentially lead to his departure from the club.



Sport Bild has revealed that Frimpong has expressed his desire to take advantage of this contract clause.



The rumoured price tag of around 40 million euros has attracted the attention of several top clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich.



However, uncertainties arise as Bayern Munich hesitates due to the unresolved coaching situation.



Both the club and the player are eagerly awaiting clarity on the future coaching plans. On the other hand, Leverkusen is currently engaged in a battle to keep Frimpong, as they recognize his crucial role in their successful season.



Despite the various speculations, Leverkusen remains optimistic about their chances of convincing Frimpong to stay, as reported by Sky.



In the Bundesliga this season, Frimpong has played 30 games, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.