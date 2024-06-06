You are here: HomeSports2024 06 06Article 1947179

Source: Footballghana

Dutch Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey reveals dream transfer destinations: Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Tottenham

Brian Brobbey celebrates with teammates after scoring a stunning goal Brian Brobbey celebrates with teammates after scoring a stunning goal

Ajax forward Brian Brobbey has expressed his desire to join prestigious clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old striker, who had an impressive record of 22 goals in 43 appearances last season, aims to make a move to one of Europe's elite teams.

Despite Ajax's fifth-place finish in the Eredivisie, Brobbey's performances have attracted the interest of various top-flight clubs.

After a brief stint with RB Leipzig, the talented player returned to Ajax, where he was nurtured through their renowned academy.

