Dutch giants Feyenoord show MASSIVE interest in Nathaniel Adjei

Ghanaweb has confirmed that Dutch giants Feyenoord have shown a strong interest in Nathaniel Adjei as the summer transfer window approaches.



Adjei, who is currently playing for French side FC Lorient, joined the team on loan from Swedish club Hammarby IF during the January transfer window.



While FC Lorient has the option to purchase Adjei permanently, it is unlikely to happen due to their impending relegation to the second tier.



Reports suggest that Feyenoord is in talks with Hammarby IF regarding a potential transfer for the talented defender.



Feyenoord, who finished second in the Dutch Eredivisie, is eager to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.



Adjei's contract with Hammarby runs until 2026, and he has already played 15 games in Ligue 1 for FC Lorient.