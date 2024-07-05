You are here: HomeSports2024 07 05Article 1957325

Dutch sprinter Groenewegen wins Tour de France Stage 6 in a photo finish

Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen won the sixth stage of the Tour de France

Groenewegen claimed his sixth career stage win at the prestigious cycling event, finishing ahead of Biniam Girmay and Fernando Gaviria.

Jasper Philipsen, who initially came in second, was later disqualified for an irregular sprint.

"I actually don't know what happened but I was first," Groenewegen commented.

The overall leaders remained unchanged, with Pogacar maintaining a 45-second lead over Remco Evenepoel, and Jonas Vingegaard in third place, 50 seconds behind.

