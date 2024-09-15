You are here: HomeSports2024 09 15Article 1981613

Source: BBC

Dvalishvili upsets O'Malley to win title at UFC Noche

Dvalishvili has 11 of his 13 fights in the UFC Dvalishvili has 11 of his 13 fights in the UFC

Merab Dvalishvili claimed the bantamweight title by defeating Sean O'Malley in a unanimous decision at UFC Noche in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old Georgian showcased his superior wrestling skills against the American fighter in a relentless grappling performance during the inaugural event held at the Sphere.

The match featured unusual incidents, including Dvalishvili receiving a warning from the referee for engaging with O'Malley's coach in the first round and even kissing his opponent in the second round.

