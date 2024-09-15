You are here: HomeSports2024 09 15Article 1981736

Source: BBC

Dyche job 'safe' despite winless start to season

Everton boss Sean Dyche has been at the club since January 2023 Everton boss Sean Dyche has been at the club since January 2023

Everton's manager, Sean Dyche, is secure in his position despite a poor beginning to the season that has left the team without a win and at the bottom of the Premier League standings.

According to club sources, the 53-year-old has earned trust during his 20-month tenure, during which he successfully guided the team away from relegation.

The Toffees suffered a 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday, marking the first time in 66 years that they have lost their opening four matches of a season. Nevertheless, Dyche continues to have the support of the club's leadership.

