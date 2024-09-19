Dynamic Data Solutions gets Cybersecurity Establishment Certification

Technology & Innovation of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Dynamic Data Solutions LTD (dds55), an IT services provider, has been accredited as a cybersecurity establishment by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA).



The certification was awarded during a ceremony in Accra, where the CSA licensed 18 Cybersecurity Service Providers, 7 Cybersecurity Establishments, and 69 Cybersecurity Professionals.



Eric H. Mensah, a Security Operations Centre Analyst at dds55, highlighted that the accreditation boosts client confidence and validates their services.



Chief Business Relations Officer, Christel Derban, emphasized the company’s commitment to excellence. The CSA reaffirmed its duty to regulate and sanitize the cybersecurity industry under the Cybersecurity Act, of 2020.



