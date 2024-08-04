E/R: Agric Director blames high fuel, spare parts costs for rising food prices

Agribusiness of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Hajia Habiba Yusif, Eastern Regional Director of Agriculture, has linked the surge in food prices to higher fuel and spare parts costs, impacting food transport from farms to cities.



Despite favorable weather and reduced tomato prices, food inflation in the region rose to 24% in June, surpassing the national average.



Yusif emphasized the need for policy intervention to address these issues.



Meanwhile, the region is preparing for the Eastern Commodity Satellite Market Fair from September 2-6, 2024, to promote value-added agricultural products and boost exports.



The fair aims to foster agribusiness growth and youth development, enhancing the local economy.