E/R: Farmers in Atiwa East say price hike may not improve livelihoods due to illegal mining

Agribusiness of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Cocoa farmers in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region are skeptical about the government's recent 45% increase in cocoa prices for the 2024/2025 season.



They argue that rising production costs and rampant illegal mining will overshadow any benefits from the price hike.



Farmers like Stephen and Patricia Dwamena shared concerns about high labor costs, expensive farm inputs, and the destructive impact of illegal mining on water sources and roads.



At a forum, NDC representatives pledged to tackle illegal mining, restore free farm inputs, and increase farmgate prices if voted into power.