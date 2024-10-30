You are here: HomeSports2024 10 30Article 2000129

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

EFL Cup: Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana provides assist for Southampton’s winning goal against Stoke

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kamaldeen Sulemana Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana played a pivotal role in Southampton's 3-2 win over Stoke City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, assisting the decisive goal that propelled the Saints into the next round.

The thrilling Round 16 encounter at St. Mary’s Stadium saw Southampton narrowly defeat Stoke in a dramatic finish.

Although Sulemana did not start the match, his inclusion from the

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment