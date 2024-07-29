EXCLUSIVE: Belgian-Ghanaian starlet Pierre Dwomoh set to complete €4 million move to MLS side Toronto FC

Sports News of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: kickgh.com

Belgian-born Ghanaian Pierre Junior Dwomoh is set to join Toronto FC from Royal Antwerp FC for €4 million.



The 20-year-old defensive midfielder, who is under contract until summer 2025, will sign a four-year deal after passing his medical examination.



Despite a successful loan spell at RWD Molenbeek, Dwomoh, who has played for several European clubs and is a key member of Belgium’s U-21 team, is moving to Major League Soccer.



His transfer marks his eighth club at a young age, with potential for a future switch to Ghanaian international duties.