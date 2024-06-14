You are here: HomeSports2024 06 14Article 1950389
Source: Ghanasoccernet

EXCLUSIVE: Nathaniel Adjei becomes MOST expensive purchase from Swedish top-flight with move to FC Lorient

FC Lorient have broken the record for the highest transfer fee in the history of the Swedish Allsvenskan by activating their buy option on Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei, as reported exclusively by GHANASocernet.

Adjei initially joined the team on loan from Hammarby IF during the January transfer window.

The deal stipulated a compulsory purchase clause if FC Lorient stayed in the top division.

After being relegated to Ligue 2, FC Lorient was said to be considering relinquishing their option to sign the 21-year-old defender due to financial reasons.

