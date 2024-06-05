You are here: HomeSports2024 06 05Article 1946789

Source: Ghanasoccernet

EXCLUSIVE: VfL Bochum open talks with St Gallen over signing of Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi

VfL Bochum is making a strong push to sign Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi, according to exclusive information from GHANASoccernet.

The Bundesliga team is looking to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season and has identified Ati Zigi as a top target for the summer transfer window.

Talks have already taken place between the two parties, and a deal for the Ghana international is close to being finalized.

Despite recently extending his contract with Swiss club Saint Gallen, Ati Zigi is open to the possibility of a move to the Bundesliga for a fresh challenge.

