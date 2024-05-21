Each Black Princesses player paid $3,000 African Games bonus

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Princesses, Ghana's female U-20 team, have recently been granted their full African Games bonuses.



The team secured the gold medal after defeating their rivals, Nigeria, in the football final held in Accra in March.



According to reports from Joy Sports, each player has received $3,000 in Ghanaian Cedis.



Initially, the Sports Ministry had outlined a bonus structure for the African Games, with gold medalists set to receive $3,000, while silver and bronze medalists were to receive $2,000 and $1,000 respectively.



However, there was a discrepancy regarding team sports bonuses, which led to media backlash. Following this, the Sports Ministry decided to honour the original agreement and pay the Black Princesses their due bonuses.



Despite this, the team is still waiting for their bonuses for qualifying for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which was promised at $6,000 each before the African Games.