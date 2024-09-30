Each Ghana Premier League referee is paid GHC1,000 to officiate a game - Referees Association Chairman

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

George Saijah, the chairman of the Referees Association of Ghana, revealed that referees working in the Ghana Premier League receive GHS 1,000 for each match they officiate.



This announcement addresses worries that some referees might be inclined to show bias towards specific clubs due to inadequate compensation.



While discussing a petition from the Save Ghana Football Forum, Saijah provided details about the payment framework for the Ghana Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s League.