You are here: HomeSports2024 09 17Article 1982633

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Easterby to be Ireland interim head coach in 2025

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Simon Easterby has been an Ireland assistant coach since 2014 Simon Easterby has been an Ireland assistant coach since 2014

Simon Easterby expressed that it will be a significant privilege to temporarily lead Ireland next year.

He will oversee the back-to-back Six Nations champions while Andy Farrell takes a sabbatical to coach the British and Irish Lions in Australia next summer.

Farrell will continue in his role for this year's autumn matches, where Ireland will face the All Blacks, Argentina, Fiji, and Australia, before shifting his attention to preparing for the Wallabies, led by his former boss Joe Schmidt.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment