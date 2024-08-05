Ebenezer Amos and Gifty Amuzu crowned Ghana’s Strongest 2024

Sports News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: 3news

Ebenezer Amos, known as Chillyn, won the men's title at Ghana's Strongest 2024, showcasing remarkable progress from his previous second and fourth-place finishes.



He outperformed Abass Salu (Fit Salu) and Bismark Simpson (Venom), with Fit Salu making it to the finals after near-misses in previous years and Venom securing third place in his debut finals appearance.



In the women's category, Gifty Amuzu triumphed over defending champions Doris Nartey and Charlotte Charway.



The event celebrated the strength and determination of Ghana's top athletes, with Chillyn's victory marking a significant milestone in his journey.