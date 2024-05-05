Ebenezer Assifuah joins Kedah Darul Aman FC first team in Malaysia

Sports News of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international, Ebenezer Assifuah, has officially penned a deal to spearhead the attack for Malaysian side Kedah Darul Aman FC.



Having made the switch to Malaysia in the previous season, he initially joined the reserve team of Kedah Darul Aman FC.



Following his impressive goal-scoring record and standout performances, he has now been promoted to the first team.



The club's announcement read, "KDA FC is delighted to welcome Ebenezer Kofi Assifuah-lnkoom, a talented player from Accra, Ghana, who previously featured for KDA FC B last season.



With his skill and precision in front of goal, he is set to lead the line for the Canaries this season!



"Welcome back Ebenezer Assifuah to the Sang Kenari family.



With a more seasoned squad this season, we look forward to witnessing his lethal finishing in front of the opposition's goal," the statement added.



Ebenezer Assifuah, a former Ghana U20 standout, is eager to secure a significant role at Kedah Darul Aman FC to contribute towards the team's objectives for the upcoming football campaign.