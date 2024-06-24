Ebenezer Assifuah scores late winner for Kedah Darul Aman in Malaysia

Sports News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Kedah Darul Aman secured their inaugural victory of the season in the Malaysian top-flight league, thanks to a late winning goal from Ghanaian forward Ebenezer Assifuah.



Assifuah, who previously won the FIFA U20 Golden Boot, made an impact just seven minutes after coming off the bench to replace Milos Gordic.



The 30-year-old striker skillfully manoeuvred past the



Read full articlePenang FC goalkeeper before finding the back of the net in the 77th minute.



This crucial goal ended Kedah's winless streak of four matches.



Assifuah, who spent a decade in decided to join Kedah in January 2023, signing a two-year contract with an option for an additional year.



He is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming season as Kedah aims for a favourable position in the 2024/25 campaign.



On the opposing side, Assifuah's compatriot Richmond Ankrah represented Penang FC and played the entire duration of the game as a defender for the team.