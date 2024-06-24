You are here: HomeSports2024 06 24Article 1953479

Sports News of Monday, 24 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ebenezer Assifuah scores late winner for Kedah Darul Aman in Malaysia

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ebenezer Assifuah Ebenezer Assifuah

Kedah Darul Aman secured their inaugural victory of the season in the Malaysian top-flight league, thanks to a late winning goal from Ghanaian forward Ebenezer Assifuah.

Assifuah, who previously won the FIFA U20 Golden Boot, made an impact just seven minutes after coming off the bench to replace Milos Gordic.

The 30-year-old striker skillfully manoeuvred past the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment