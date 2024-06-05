Ecuador name Ghanaian forward John Yeboah in squad for Copa America

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

German-born Ghanaian forward, John Yeboah, has been selected to represent Ecuador in the upcoming 2024 Copa America in the United States.



The 23-year-old has been included in coach Felix Sanchez's 27-man squad for the tournament, which commences later this month.



Yeboah, who plays as a winger for Rakow Czestochowa in Poland, had a successful season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.



He is expected to strengthen Ecuador's attacking prowess, alongside former West Ham player Enner Valencia, as they aim to secure the Copa America title.