Eddie Nketiah agrees personal terms with French giants Olympique Marseille

Sports News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Ghanaweb has learned that Eddie Nketiah, a Ghanaian born in England, has reached an agreement on personal terms with the French powerhouse Olympique Marseille.



Nketiah, who currently plays for the English giants Arsenal, has become a prime target for Marseille in the current transfer window.



Marseille is keen on bolstering their attacking options for the upcoming 2024/25 football season



following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Marseille and the English international have come to terms on personal conditions. However, Nketiah's move from Arsenal to Marseille hinges on an agreement between the two clubs, which is yet to be reached.



Despite scoring crucial goals for Arsenal in recent seasons, Nketiah has faced limited opportunities due to the presence of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Trossard. A transfer to Marseille could provide the 25-year-old with a more significant role.



Marseille made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League last season but finished eighth in Ligue 1, missing out on European competition.



The club is looking to strengthen their squad to compete for a top-four finish in the upcoming season.