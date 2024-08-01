You are here: HomeSports2024 08 01Article 1965701

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Eddie Nketiah agrees personal terms with French giants Olympique Marseille

Eddie Nketiah

Ghanaweb has learned that Eddie Nketiah, a Ghanaian born in England, has reached an agreement on personal terms with the French powerhouse Olympique Marseille.

Nketiah, who currently plays for the English giants Arsenal, has become a prime target for Marseille in the current transfer window.

Marseille is keen on bolstering their attacking options for the upcoming 2024/25 football season

