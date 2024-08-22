You are here: HomeSports2024 08 22Article 1972583

Eddie Nketiah agrees personal terms with Nottingham Forest ahead of proposed move

Eddie Nketiah, an England international of Ghanaian heritage, is on the verge of finalizing his transfer from Arsenal to Nottingham Forest.

The forward has reached an agreement on personal terms with Nottingham Forest this evening in anticipation of the move.

Negotiations between the two Premier League clubs have progressed steadily over the past 12 hours and are

