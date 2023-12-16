Eddie Nketiah dreams of winning the UEFA Champions League

Sports News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah has disclosed his dreams of winning the biggest club prize in Europe.



Nketiah netted his maiden goal in the UEFA Champions League as Arsenal finished top of Group B following a 1-1 draw in Holland against PSV.



The one-time capped England international hopes Arsenal can go all the way in this year's competition.



"My dream is to win (both)! It (the Champions League) is a great competition to be in. We have worked so hard to get there, so we are going to keep pushing every day to deliver and hopefully achieve our dreams," he said as quoted by the Daily Mail.



"There is no point being in a competition if you don’t dream to win. We have the quality to do so and we are pushing every day to win every tournament that we enter and play in," the ambitious forward added.



Despite struggling with consistent game time, Nketiah is expected to play a role in the game against Brighton on Saturday.