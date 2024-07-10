Eddie Nketiah emerges as transfer target for Marseille

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Eddie Nketiah, a 25-year-old English striker of Ghanaian descent, is reportedly in talks for a potential transfer to Marseille.



He has struggled for playing time under manager Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 27 Premier League games.



Nketiah's possible move aligns with Marseille's ambitious plans under new manager Roberto de Zerbi,



who is also pursuing a deal for Manchester United's Mason Greenwood.



Despite his challenges at Arsenal, Nketiah is seen as a promising talent who could significantly strengthen Marseille's attacking options.



A transfer away from Arsenal could provide him with the opportunity to secure regular first-team football, while also potentially playing a pivotal role in Arsenal's financial strategy for the summer transfer window.