You are here: HomeSports2024 07 10Article 1959071

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Eddie Nketiah emerges as transfer target for Marseille

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Eddie Nketiah Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah, a 25-year-old English striker of Ghanaian descent, is reportedly in talks for a potential transfer to Marseille.

He has struggled for playing time under manager Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 27 Premier League games.

Nketiah's possible move aligns with Marseille's ambitious plans under new manager Roberto de Zerbi,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment