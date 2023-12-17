Eddie Nketiah provides assist in Arsenal’s win over Brighton

Sports News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah delivered an outstanding performance to help Arsenal secure victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.



The English-born Ghanaian attacker made a substitute appearance when the Gunners cruised to a 2-0 win over Brighton at the Emirate Stadium.



Nketiah was introduced at the 81st-minute mark, replacing Gabriel Jesus and setting up his side's last goal of the match.



The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.



Putting up a stellar performance, Arsenal emerged triumphant in the second half with a 2-0 win over their opponent.



Brazil international Gabriel Jesus headed home his outfit's opening goal before Kai Havertz sealed victory in the 87th-minute mark after Nketiah set him up.



